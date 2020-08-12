Menu Content

Top Office Relieved UFP Leader Open to Talks with Pres. Moon

Write: 2020-08-18 16:02:36Update: 2020-08-18 16:42:48

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office welcomes main opposition leader Kim Chong-in’s statement leaving open the possibility of holding talks with President Moon Jae-in.

Moon’s senior secretary for political affairs, Choi Jae-sung, told reporters on Tuesday that it is fortunate the interim leader of the United Future Party(UFP) said he could speak with the president with the belief that they have to work to give people hope in these difficult times.

Choi said the top office hopes to promptly launch consultations with the UFP to decide on the format and content of the talks.  

Choi’s remarks come a day after the UFP turned down the top office’s proposal to hold a meeting between Moon and the heads of rival political parties later this week. 

In rejecting the proposal, the party argued that such meetings have not led to improvements and that the party will not join the ruling bloc in a “show” designed to divert public attention from what it called failed policies.
