Megachurches in Seoul Switch to Online Services Amid Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

A growing number of large churches in the Seoul metro area are returning to online services amid a recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases propelled significantly by church meetings.In a joint statement on Tuesday, six megachurches, including Onnuri, Somang and Youngnak churches, announced a decision to shut their doors for two weeks and instead operate services and meetings online for the cited period.Saying the decision reflects their will to protect church members and the general public from the rapid spread of the coronavirus, the churches also expressed hope that the virus will be swiftly contained and that divine grace will be with the country and its churches.On Monday, Yoido Full Gospel Church, the world’s largest Protestant church, announced a similar decision after some of its members tested positive for the virus.The churches’ moves came nearly three months after major Protestant churches in the nation resumed offline services and gatherings amid the pandemic’s protracted COVID-19 outbreak.