Gov't Decides to Further Strengthen Social Distancing in Seoul Metro Area

The government has decided to further strengthen social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area amid an explosive resurgence of COVID-19 in the region.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun announced new regulations in a public address on Tuesday, including a ban on all church-related meetings and activities in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, except for non-contact services.Chung said the measures, also including a decision to add Incheon to the metro areas subject to the rules, were introduced to swiftly stop the spread of the virus.Under the measures, every in-person assembly, meeting and event which brings together 50 or more people indoors and at least 100 people outdoors will also be banned in principle in the greater Seoul area.Additionally, operation of 12 high-risk facilities and nationally or publicly run indoor facilities in the area will be suspended.The prime minister stressed it was not an easy decision but was necessary to counter what he called a "grave situation," seeking public understanding over the matter.The new rules will take effect from 12 a.m. Wednesday and remain in place until further notice.The move came as the number of cases linked to churches in the Seoul metro area swelled, contributing to an alarming growth of new infections, which hit triple digits for the fifth day in a row on Tuesday.As of noon Tuesday, there were 457 confirmed cases connected to Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul.