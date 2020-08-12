S. Korea Fighting to Prevent New Wave of COVID-19 Infections

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Tuesday, 246 additional people tested positive for COVID-19, raising the accumulated total to 15-thousand-761. Concerns over a new wave of the COVID-19 epidemic are rising in South Korea as the daily increase has remained over 100 for five straight days amid the continued growth of clusters in the Seoul metro area.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Adding 246 people to the nationwide coronavirus tally on Tuesday, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said this week is critical in preventing a massive nationwide outbreak.[Sound bite: Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip (Korean/English translation)]"This week will be a turning point that will determine whether the recent surge in COVID-19 infections in the Seoul metropolitan area will spread nationwide. While our quarantine and medical system's response capacity have been enhanced through experience, it's difficult to guarantee whether we can curb the rapid spread of clusters within a short period of time."Due mainly to a cluster in Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul and other congregations, South Korea has seen triple digit daily surges over the last five days.[Sound bite: Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip (Korean/English translation)]"[Out of 235 locally-transmitted infections], 131 are from Seoul and 52 from nearby Gyeonggi Province, with new cases in the two regions totaling 183, suggesting that the virus' spread has not died down. Clusters linked to several churches have expanded to other churches, medical facilities and a call center, as the capital region has entered the initial phase of a renewed epidemic.""Members of Sarang Jeil Church are scattered nationwide and in some cases attend other churches as well, requiring local churches and governments to pay close attention. A total of 75 transmissions have been reported in other regions [from the Sarang Jeil Church] and the government is doing all it can to stop the further spread, sharing the list of church members with local governments."According to quarantine authorities, at least 457 people are confirmed to have been infected by the virus due to the Sarang Jeil Church cluster, including far-right pastor Jun Kwang-hoon. More than ten of the church's members took part in massive anti-government rallies with Jun in Seoul, sparking fears that the protest could emerge as a new epicenter of the pandemic.The vice minister urged the public to wear masks at all times, avoid visiting crowded places and to call off events involving gatherings of more than 50 people indoors and more than 100 outdoors.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.