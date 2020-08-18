Menu Content

S. Korea Enforces Mandatory Level 2 Social Distancing in Capital Region

Write: 2020-08-19 08:10:31Update: 2020-08-19 09:28:35

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Wednesday, South Korea will fully enforce Level 2 social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area amid an explosive resurgence of COVID-19 in the region.

Under the mandatory rules, every in-person assembly, meeting and event which brings together 50 or more people indoors and at least 100 people outdoors will be banned in principle in the capital region until August 30.

Art exhibitions, public hearings and tests for recruitment, as well as personal events such as weddings and funerals cannot be held if the number of participants for indoor events surpasses 50. Violators of the ban can face a fine of up to three million won.  

In-person worship services and church-related gatherings in the Seoul metropolitan area will also be prohibited. 

Some 12 types of so-called high-risk businesses such as nightclubs, karaoke rooms, buffet restaurants and Internet cafes will be closed. Indoor public facilities such as museums, art galleries and libraries will also shut down.
