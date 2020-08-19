Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

State Department: US, S. Korea Coordinate Regularly on N. Korea Issues

Write: 2020-08-19 08:34:05Update: 2020-08-19 10:00:00

State Department: US, S. Korea Coordinate Regularly on N. Korea Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that the United States and South Korea "coordinate regularly" on North Korea policy, including sanctions implementation and inter-Korean cooperation. 

A department spokesperson made the remark in response to South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young's suggestion that the two countries revise and make improvements to their North Korea working group to help inter-Korean cooperation.

When asked about Lee's suggestion, the spokesperson told Yonhap News that the U.S. and South Korea regularly coordinate on diplomatic efforts, the implementation and enforcement of sanctions, and on inter-Korean cooperation.

Lee made the suggestion on Tuesday during a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris, expressing hope that he and Harris can work together to open the era of what he called “Working Group 2.0.”

The minister said the working group should be readjusted and reorganized in a way that facilitates the development of inter-Korean relations and policies for peace on the Korean Peninsula.

In response, Harris said the U.S. strongly supports inter-Korean cooperation and finding ways to do so through the working group.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >