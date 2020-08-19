Former Prime Minister Takes Virus Test after Indirect Contact with COVID-19 Patient

Photo : YONHAP News

Rep. Lee Nak-yon of the ruling Democratic Party took a coronavirus test and self-quarantined Tuesday after he was found to have had indirect contact with a COVID-19 patient.Lee's office said on Tuesday that the former prime minister appeared on a CBS radio show the previous day and took the virus test after being notified that a cast member who appeared prior to him tested positive for the virus.Lee, who is running in the party's leadership race, reportedly used a chair and microphone previously used by the confirmed patient, although he did not have any direct physical contact.Lee's office said he plans to suspend all scheduled events and stay at home until he receives the results of the test.Rep. Park Ju-min, who is also running in the leadership race and took part in a forum with Lee later Tuesday, said he too will cancel his scheduled events until Wednesday morning when Lee's test results are likely to come.