Gov't Plans to Lower Maximum Rent Conversion Rate to 2.5%

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to sharply lower the maximum rate applied when converting from deposit-based "jeonse" rental to monthly rent in housing contracts.Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki unveiled the plan on Wednesday in his opening remarks for a meeting of economy-related ministers to check the real estate market situation.Hong said that the government will cut the conversion rate from the current four percent to two-point-five percent.The deputy prime minister said the government decided to seek the cut in consideration of criticism that the current rate could push more landlords to switch from jeonse to monthly rental and also increase the financial burden on tenants.In addition, in order to protect tenants from arbitrary or false rejection for contract renewal, the government will allow renters to easily access information on their housing for a certain period of time, even after they move out.