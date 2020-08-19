Medical Students to Boycott State Exam, Classes over Gov’t Medical Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

Medical students across the country decided on Tuesday to boycott the state licensing exam and classes to protest against the government's medical reform plan, including increasing admission quotas at medical schools.The Korean Medical Student Association said it has approved proposals for the collective action following a survey of its members conducted over the weekend.The association said 81-point-five percent of applicants for the state qualification exam for medical practitioners are in favor of the boycott. The state exam is scheduled for September 1.It added that 91-point-three percent of respondents said they were in favor of a collective leave of absence from classes.The association said that the planned actions could damage students’ careers and disrupt medical services, but the students are willing to endure such damage.The Korea Association of Medical Colleges, a group of 40 medical colleges and schools nationwide, however, called on medical students to drop their plans.