US Flies 6 Bombers near S. Korea before US-S. Korea Exercises

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States reportedly flew six bombers near the Korean Peninsula just before the U.S. and South Korea kicked off their annual summertime joint military exercises on Tuesday.According to the U.S. Pacific Air Forces on Wednesday, four B-1B Lancer strategic bombers and two B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers flew over waters between South Korea and Japan and in airspace near Japan on Monday.Two of the B-1B bombers are said to have taken off from an Air Force base in Texas, with the two others from a base in Guam. The two B-2 bombers reportedly took off from a base in Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.Two of the B-1B bombers also carried out a joint air drill with Japanese fighter jets.The U.S. Air Force said that the missions conducted on Monday show the ability of the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command to deliver lethal, ready, long-range strike options to geographic combatant commanders anytime, anywhere.