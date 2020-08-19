S. Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases Jump to Nearly 300

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's COVID-19 cases have jumped by nearly 300 amid an explosive increase in locally transmitted infections.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Wednesday announced 297 cases registered throughout the previous day, lifting the cumulative total to 16-thousand-58.It is the sixth consecutive day with more than 100 new cases reported and marks the largest daily hike in the six-day period. Last Friday saw 103 new cases, followed by 166 cases on Saturday, 279 cases on Sunday, 197 cases on Monday and 246 cases on Tuesday.Among the latest cases, 283 were locally transmitted while the remaining 14 cases were imported from overseas.The greater Seoul area accounted for nearly 90 percent of the new domestic cases at 252, including 150 from Seoul and 94 from Gyeonggi Province.Busan reported nine cases, while Gangwon Province and Gwangju added five and four cases, respectively.Many of the recent cases were linked to church meetings, with those traced to Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul and Woori Jeil Church in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, growing to 457 and 147, respectively, as of Tuesday noon.Meanwhile, the virus-related death toll remained unchanged at 306.