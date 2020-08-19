Prime Minister Vows Legal Action against Quarantine Noncooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that the government will actively exercise legal action against acts impairing virus testing and epidemiological investigations.The prime minister made the remarks while chairing a government meeting on COVID-19 responses, saying that the nation saw the cumulative number of infections increase by triple digits for the sixth straight day.Chung said those that undermine testing and epidemiological surveys, thus leading to additional infections, will face indemnity claims - or a legal claim for compensation - from the government.The prime minister also ordered the Seoul city government to mobilize legal means, such as an administrative investigation, and swiftly secure an accurate, full list of members of Sarang Jeil Church in cooperation with police and prosecutors.He said the nation has yet to meet the standards for raising social distancing to the highest Level Three, adding that Level Three rules will have an enormous impact on people's livelihoods.