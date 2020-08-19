DP Decides to Hold Party Convention Online

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) will hold its party convention to select a new leader online.The spokesperson for the event’s preparatory committee, Jang Chul-min, announced on Wednesday that the decision was made to move the event online in order to observe Level Two social distancing rules.Initially, the party was set to hold the convention offline at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul, which can accommodate up to 15-thousand people.The upcoming convention will be held on August 29 with less than 50 people in physical attendance at DP headquarters in Yeouido, including the candidates.Under Level Two social distancing rules, every in-person assembly, meeting and event that brings together 50 or more people indoors and at least 100 people outdoors is banned in the capital region until August 30.