Photo : KBS News

International data analysis firms have assessed that North Korea is the only country among 230 nations that has banned its people from using the Internet.Radio Free Asia said Wednesday that Canada-based Visual Capitalist and Singapore’s Datareportal made the assessment in a recent report.The report said North Korea ranked at the very bottom of the 230 nations surveyed in terms of Internet access and usage of social network services.According to the report, 100 percent of the North’s population of nearly 26 million cannot use the Internet and thus have no way of using Facebook, Twitter or any other social media.