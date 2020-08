Photo : YONHAP News

A leading presidential candidate from the ruling Democratic Party has tested negative for COVID-19 after he had indirect contact with a patient.The office of Rep. Lee Nak-yon announced on Wednesday the results of the test the former prime minister took at the National Medical Center the previous day.Lee appeared on a CBS radio show earlier on Tuesday and was notified later that a cast member who appeared prior to him tested positive for the virus.Lee, who is running in the party's leadership race, reportedly used a chair and microphone previously used by the confirmed patient, although he did not have any direct physical contact.Following the test, he suspended all scheduled events and went into self-isolation out of caution.