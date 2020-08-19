Gov’t Pushes to Waive Penalties for Postponed Weddings due to Social Distancing

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has taken steps to ensure that soon-to-be married couples don't pay penalties for postponing weddings with more than 50 guests amid the government's tightened quarantine regulations.On Tuesday, the Fair Trade Commission(FTC) requested that the Association of Wedding Industry allow customers to postpone weddings to a later date without penalty or reduce the number of minimum guests.The FTC, however, said it would be up to the businesses to decide whether to accept. Previously in March, the association had allowed customers to delay weddings for three months without penalty.Amid a recent spike in local infections in the Seoul metropolitan area, the government raised social distancing to Level Two, banning weddings with more than 50 guests in the region from August 19 to 30.The government and the association have so far agreed on waiving the penalty when weddings are postponed or cancelled due to the government raising social distancing to Level Three.