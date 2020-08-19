Mobile Carriers to Submit Data of Users Who Attended Gwanghwamun Rally

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's three major mobile carriers will hand over the information of mobile users who attended a large anti-government rally last weekend as part of government efforts to contain the latest wave of COVID-19.On Wednesday, SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus planned to submit the data of users who accessed base stations near Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Saturday for over 30 minutes. Authorities requested the information on the previous day.Under the country's infectious disease control and prevention law, authorities can request the information of potentially infected individuals in order to track them down and prevent the spread of diseases.Authorities are tracking down people who participated in Saturday's rally for COVID-19 testing, after a majority of more than 560 confirmed patients linked to Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul are believed to have attended.Amid the continued spread of such clusters in the Seoul metro area, 297 more cases were reported on Wednesday, raising the accumulated total to 16-thousand-58.The mobile carriers previously cooperated with authorities in the same way in May, following a cluster of infections tracing back to clubs in Seoul's Itaewon district.