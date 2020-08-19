US to Deploy Next Generation Interceptor against N. Korea's ICBMs by 2028

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States plans to deploy a next generation interceptor(NGI) in defense against North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBM).At a virtual forum hosted by The Heritage Foundation on Tuesday, Vice Adm. Jon Hill, director of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency(MDA), said the development of the NGI has accelerated, with a targeted deployment in 2028.The U.S. had previously planned to deploy the NGI by 2030.Hill said the development is the initial phase of Washington's "Layered Homeland Missile Defense" to fend off the North's ICBMs.The Pentagon currently has 44 units of ground-launched interceptors deployed on U.S. soil, with 64 additional units, including the NGI, planned for ground deployment.Hill said within the year the Pentagon will test-launch a high-altitude ship-launched missile interceptor, the SM-3 Block IIA, which is the second phase of the Layered Homeland Missile Defense.