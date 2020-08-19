Level 2 Social Distancing Takes Effect amid COVID-19 Cluster in Seoul Metro Area

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: In response to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the capital region, mostly tracing back to a church in Seoul's Seongbuk district, the government's tightened quarantine rules in accordance with Level Two social distancing took effect in the region on Wednesday.Choi You Sun has more this.Report: The government's Level Two social distancing took effect in the Seoul metropolitan area from 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, banning gatherings of more than 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors until August 30.The move comes amid a recent spike in daily COVID-19 cases in connection to churches in the capital region, with more than one-thousand-200 new cases reported in the past six days.Those who violate the restrictions on events, including private ceremonies such as weddings, birthday parties and funerals, will face a fine of up to three million won in accordance with infectious disease prevention laws.Indemnity for medical and quarantine expenses could be claimed against violators, if anyone is found to have contracted and then spreads the virus.Churches are limited to conducting online services, while 12 types of multi-purpose facilities deemed to pose a high risk of infection, including clubs, karaoke rooms and internet cafes, have been ordered to shut down temporarily.Public museums, libraries and galleries are also closed, while professional sports games will be played without fans.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government will hold anyone who refuses to cooperate with authorities or even hampers quarantine efforts legally accountable and seek compensation should there be additional infections.Meanwhile, the Fair Trade Commission(FTC) requested that the Association of Wedding Industry allows customers to postpone weddings to a later date without penalty or reduce the number of minimum guests.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.