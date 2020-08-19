Lawmaker Describes S. Korean Diplomat’s Alleged Sexual Abuse as Friendly Gesture

Photo : YONHAP News

A Democratic Party lawmaker has described the alleged sexual abuse by a South Korean diplomat stationed in New Zealand as casual touching by a friend.Speaking on a local radio program Wednesday, Rep. Song Young-gil, who chairs the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, also said cultural differences must be taken into consideration, noting that New Zealand is a country very open to homosexuality.Song then described the victim’s gender and physical build before commenting that the New Zealand government’s extradition request seemed excessive.The minor opposition Justice Party strongly criticized Song's remarks, pointing out that sexual harassment is a crime whether the victim is a woman or a man.The party then stated that Song’s comment on “cultural differences” could be viewed as defending abuse and could be seen as condoning insensitivity to sexual violence. The Justice Party then said the South Korean government must cooperate in investigating the allegations.