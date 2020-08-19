Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Lawmaker Describes S. Korean Diplomat’s Alleged Sexual Abuse as Friendly Gesture

Write: 2020-08-19 15:01:28Update: 2020-08-19 15:13:57

Lawmaker Describes S. Korean Diplomat’s Alleged Sexual Abuse as Friendly Gesture

Photo : YONHAP News

A Democratic Party lawmaker has described the alleged sexual abuse by a South Korean diplomat stationed in New Zealand as casual touching by a friend.

Speaking on a local radio program Wednesday, Rep. Song Young-gil, who chairs the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, also said cultural differences must be taken into consideration, noting that New Zealand is a country very open to homosexuality.

Song then described the victim’s gender and physical build before commenting that the New Zealand government’s extradition request seemed excessive.

The minor opposition Justice Party strongly criticized Song's remarks, pointing out that sexual harassment is a crime whether the victim is a woman or a man.

The party then stated that Song’s comment on “cultural differences” could be viewed as defending abuse and could be seen as condoning insensitivity to sexual violence. The Justice Party then said the South Korean government must cooperate in investigating the allegations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >