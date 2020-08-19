US Democratic Party Vows in Campaign Platform to Repair Alliances

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. Democratic Party on Tuesday adopted a party platform that scraps President Donald Trump's America First policy and aims to restore traditional alliances.Presented on the Democratic National Committee’s website during the party’s ongoing national convention, the platform included a section on the importance of the U.S.-South Korea alliance.It accused Trump of trying to "extort" South Korea in defense cost talks during a nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula, and also noted that the U.S. alliance system is facing its biggest test since the end of the Cold War.The party said it will work with U.S. partners to improve interoperability. It will also encourage them to build up defense capabilities, take greater responsibility for regional security, and contribute their fair share, but will "never treat alliances like protection rackets."The platform asserted that Democrats believe U.S. alliances are an irreplaceable cornerstone of national security that should be cultivated, not cast away, and vowed to not only repair alliances, but reinvent them to advance mutual priorities and deal with new challenges.