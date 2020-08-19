Schools Outside of Capital Region to Keep Attendance Cap until Sep. 11

Photo : YONHAP News

Schools in parts of the country other than the capital region that were preparing to resume full-scale offline classes for the fall semester have decided maintain a cap on student attendance through September 11 with only two thirds of students returning to classes.The Education Ministry on Wednesday held a conference call with education superintendents of cities and provinces nationwide to discuss follow-up measures to social-distancing guidelines that were raised to Level Two for the greater Seoul area.Seeking to block the spread of the coronavirus, the ministry advised provincial authorities in areas outside the capital to maintain the two-thirds cap on student attendance to ease classroom density until September 11.Officials who attended the virtual meeting agreed to do so.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said that 57 of the 74 confirmed virus cases reported among students and faculty in the past week came from Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.The ministry earlier directed kindergartens and elementary and middle schools in the capital area to maintain student density of under one third capacity and two third capacity for high schools until September 11.