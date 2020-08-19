Biden Officially Declared Democratic Nominee in November Presidential Election

Photo : YONHAP News

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden has been officially declared the Democratic Party's candidate to face off against U.S. President Donald Trump in the November presidential election.In a virtual roll call vote on the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Biden secured a majority of votes from delegates and average people in all 50 states, U.S. territories and the District of Columbia, to win the party candidacy.The event, which in the past took place in a crowded convention hall with delegates in attendance, was held virtually in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.Some of the party's elders, including former presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, endorsed the former senator and vice president, highlighting his leadership over nearly five decades in public service, as the country struggles to cope with the pandemic.Biden's wife, Jill, shared the family's past sorrows, including the deaths of Biden's first wife and daughter in a 1972 car crash and his son Beau in 2015 from brain cancer, stressing that her husband will bring the nation together like he did his family.Soon after the vote, the Bidens were accompanied by some of their grandchildren in a video link, thanking supporters. The democratic candidate is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech on the convention's fourth and final night on Thursday.