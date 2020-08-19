UFP Chief Issues Apology for Party Members' Denigrating Remarks on Gwangju Movement

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) issued an apology regarding denigrating remarks by some party members about the 1980 Gwangju democracy movement and his party's passive response.On a visit to the May 18 National Cemetery in Gwangju on Wednesday, UFP interim chief Kim Chong-in wrote in the visitors' book that he would do his best for the development of democracy and to uphold the spirit of the movement.Kim also read out a statement he wrote himself, expressing a sincere apology for his party's failure to punish those who acted in denial of the catastrophe and attempted to damage the spirit of democracy.The UFP leader also reiterated a past apology for his participation in an emergency committee set up by the then-military regime.Throughout the statement, Kim was close to tears, his hands also shaking. He then knelt in front of the cemetery's memorial tower for about 15 seconds after offering flowers.