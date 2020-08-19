Democrats Nominate Biden, Blame Trump for Weakening Alliances

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The U.S. Democratic Party has officially chosen former Vice President Joe Biden as its candidate in the presidential election in November. During the virtual party convention, Democrats are also reviewing a new party platform, which calls for restoring the U.S.' global leadership and strengthening ties with allies.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: U.S. Democratic Party Convention (Wilmington, Delaware / Aug. 18)]First speaker: "Delaware is proud to cast its 32 votes for its favorite son and our next President."Second speaker: "Our friend, Delaware's Joe Biden."The U.S. Democratic Party has officially nominated Joe Biden as its presidential candidate against President Donald Trump.[Sound bite: Rep. Bennie Thompson (D) Mississippi (Jackson, Mississippi / Aug. 18)]"Thank you to all our delegations. I'm pleased to announce that Vice President Joe Biden has officially been nominated by the Democratic Party as our candidate for the President of the United States."On the second night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, state delegates of the party made the decision in a roll call vote.Democrats in the ongoing convention are also voting on their new policy platform, which calls for repairing damaged ties with key allies, among other issues.In a specific reference, the 2020 version says that in the midst of a nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula, Trump tried to extort South Korea to dramatically increase its share of joint defense costs.On the North Korea front, the Democratic Party said it will build "a sustained, coordinated diplomatic campaign to advance the longer-term goal of denuclearization."President Trump will be renominated at the virtual Republican National Convention next week.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"Most important, election, November 3. Get out and vote. Joe Biden is the puppet of the radical left wing movement that seeks the complete elimination of America's borders and boundaries. They want to take the wall down. They don't want to have borders. They want to have sanctuary cities. Lots of bad things they want."Trump said he will formally accept his nomination in a speech at the White House.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.