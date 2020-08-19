Unification Minister Meets with Chinese Ambassador

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Lee In-young met with Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming on Wednesday and asked for Beijing's cooperation in advancing inter-Korean relations.In the meeting held at Lee's office, the minister said that advancement in cross-border relations is necessary not only for the two Koreas but also for peace and stability in Northeast Asia.Lee added that Beijing has supported dialogue between North and South Korea in the past, as well as Seoul's approach to resolve issues through dialogue and negotiation, and asked for continued support.Calling for cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee also stressed the importance of joint humanitarian efforts in public health and medicine.In response, Xing said that China steadfastly supports dialogue, peace, denuclearization, prosperity, advancement on the Korean Peninsula and eventually its peaceful unification.