Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

BOK: S. Korea's Household Credit Expands to Record High in 2Q

Write: 2020-08-19 16:47:24Update: 2020-08-19 16:51:55

BOK: S. Korea's Household Credit Expands to Record High in 2Q

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's household credit expanded to a record high in the second quarter amid a continued rise in banks' home-backed loans.

According to the latest data by the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, household credit reached a record high of one-thousand-637-point-three trillion won as of June, up 25-point-nine trillion won from three months earlier.

The total credit is the highest since the central bank compiled related data in the fourth quarter of 2002, and is considered a record since the amount of household credit prior to 2002 was far smaller.

Loans extended by financial institutions, including commercial lenders and mutual savings banks, totaled a record one-point-55 quadrillion won in the April to June period, up 23-point-nine trillion won from the previous quarter.

Amid soaring housing prices, mortgage loans rose 14-point-eight trillion won on-quarter in the second quarter, almost doubling from an eight-point-four trillion won on-quarter gain from the previous year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >