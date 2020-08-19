First COVID-19 Case Involving Seoul City Official Confirmed

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the greater Seoul area, the Seoul metropolitan government has confirmed the first novel coronavirus infection involving its employee.According to the municipal government, an official working on the second floor of the main City Hall building was diagnosed with the virus on Wednesday after being tested the previous day. The official showed symptoms on Tuesday and was sent home early.The city government said it is carrying out an epidemiological inspection, including where the official traveled and who the person came into contact with.After the confirmation of the case, the whole city hall complex was shut down for disinfection and all of its employees were sent home. Officials working in two smaller buildings nearby were also ordered to leave if they had visited the main building recently.This is the first time a Seoul city government staffer contracted the virus. Late last month, an outside adviser to city hall tested positive.