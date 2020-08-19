COVID-19 Infections Spread to Broadcasters

Photo : YONHAP News

An explosive growth in domestic cases of COVID-19 infections is affecting local broadcasters whose staffers and even an actor testing positive for the virus.Radio broadcaster CBS said on Wednesday that it shut down its Seoul headquarters earlier in the day after a reporter who appeared on its popular current affairs show tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. All program schedules for the 24-hour radio broadcaster were canceled starting Wednesday morning and replaced by nonstop medley music.The main CBS building and studios in Seoul were closed for disinfection, while all of its employees were ordered to work from home. Around three dozen staffers and cast members of the program in question were also tested and placed in isolation.KBS also suspended the production of the popular drama, “To All The Guys Who Loved Me,” after one of the actors tested positive on Wednesday.The broadcaster said staffers presumed to have come in contact with the actor were tested and instructed to self-quarantine themselves, while an inspection into the actor's travel routes is underway.