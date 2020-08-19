KCDC Seeks Public Cooperation and Patience Regarding Strict Quarantine Regime

Photo : YONHAP News

Quarantine authorities say strengthened social distancing rules in the Seoul metropolitan area will begin to show results late this month at the earliest or early next month.Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Deputy Director Kwon Joon-wook relayed the view in a regular media briefing on Wednesday, as he urged the public to faithfully abide by the Level Two distancing regime that took effect in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon from 12 a.m.Noting the prediction was made based on the virus’ maximum two-week incubation period, Kwon said the upcoming weekend will be a crucial period and an indicator of whether the strengthened guidelines will prove to be successful in containing the recent wave of infections.The deputy director said the current response would be considered productive if many of the recent infections are easily traceable and turn out to be related to the latest epicenter of Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul. However, he warned it may not be the case and the virus could spill over to many other regions and push the nation into a bigger crisis.