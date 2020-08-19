S. Korea-US Defense Cost-Sharing Talks Under Way with Little Progress

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is reportedly holding defense cost-sharing negotiations with the new head of the U.S. negotiation team, but with little progress.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry on Thursday, South Korea's top negotiator Jeong Eun-bo has been holding negotiations by phone and e-mail with his new U.S. counterpart Donna Welton since early this month.Jeong reportedly had a phone conversation recently with Welton, who was formally appointed the new envoy for negotiations regarding the defense cost-sharing deal called the Special Measures Agreement in early August.The replacement of the U.S. top negotiator raised hopes for new momentum in the stalled negotiations, but the recent phone talks between Jeong and Welton reportedly produced little progress as the two sides just confirmed the differences in their positions.The top negotiators, however, are said to have agreed that they will swiftly resolve the defense cost-sharing issue.