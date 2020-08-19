'US Bomber Flyover a Deterrence, Assurance Measure for Allies'

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. Air Force general said on Wednesday that the recent flyover of U.S. bombers near the Korean Peninsula was for deterrence against regional threats and an assurance measure for U.S. allies.Lieutenant General Richard Clark, the Air Force's Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration made the remarks during a virtual forum hosted by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies.The general added that U.S. Air Force bombers will continue to provide security assurances, as well as deterrence against North Korea's conventional and nuclear capabilities.Earlier this week, the U.S. flew four B-1 Lancers and two B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers near the peninsula for bomber task force missions, the day before the U.S. and South Korea launched their annual joint summertime exercise.Clark said he was not sure whether the U.S. will hold a joint bomber exercise with South Korea in the future when asked.But he said the U.S. bomber force is there to make sure that U.S. allies understand it is capable and ready.