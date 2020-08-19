Menu Content

Rep. Lee Nak-yon Placed in 2-Week Self-Isolation

2020-08-20

Photo : KBS News

Ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Nak-yon, who is running in the party's leadership race, has been ordered to self-quarantine for two weeks after having indirect contact with a COVID-19 patient. 

Lee's office said on Wednesday that he received the notice from a public health center in Seoul at around 7 p.m. that evening. 

Lee will be released at noon on August 31, disrupting his campaign plans before the party's online convention on August 29. 

The former prime minister said in a Facebook post that he is staying at home and has no symptoms, adding he will faithfully obey the health center's guidelines. 

Lee appeared on a CBS radio show earlier on Tuesday and was notified later that a cast member who appeared prior to him tested positive for the virus. Lee, however, has tested negative.
