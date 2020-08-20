Daily COVID-19 Increase Remains over 100 for 7th Straight Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly 300 additional people tested positive for COVID-19 in South Korea amid a continued spread of clusters mostly in the Seoul metropolitan area.The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday, there were 288 new cases, raising the accumulated total to 16-thousand-346.The daily increase has stayed above 100 for the seventh consecutive day since 103 were reported last Friday.A total of one-thousand-576 people in 15 cities and provinces were confirmed to have contracted the virus in the past week.Out of the 288 new cases, 276 were community infections, while the remaining 12 were imported.Infections linked to Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul's Seongbuk district are rapidly growing, with more than 620 confirmed as of noon Wednesday.There have also been nearly a dozen cases in connection to an anti-government rally last Saturday, which was attended by many members of the church in question.