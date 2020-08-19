Trump Says S. Korea Will Solve its ‘Big Breakout’

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that South Korea has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, but will be able to solve the problem.Trump made the remarks during a press briefing at the White House, while hinting that the U.S. may be doing better than other countries in fighting the pandemic.Trump touted that the U.S. witnessed a sharp decrease in new infections last week thanks to the federal government's exercise of its full authority.He claimed that people aged 44 or younger accounted for a mere two-point-seven percent of U.S. COVID-19 deaths, and that the U.S. death rate is lower than that of Europe. He added that the U.S. has been doing an incredible job.Trump then said that people have been reading about South Korea doing well, but the country just had a "big breakout." However, he continued that it will be able to solve the problem.