N. Korea's Trade with China Plunges 67% in First Half

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's trade with China plunged 67 percent in the first half from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 border closure.According to data by the Korea International Trade Association on Thursday, trade between the two countries reached 412 million U.S. dollars in the first six months of the year.Exports dropped 72-point-three percent to reach 29 million dollars, while imports also shrank 66-point-five percent to 383 million dollars.In particular, bilateral trade plummeted around 90 percent on-year in March and April, before narrowing to some 77 percent in May and 57 percent in June as North Korea eased its border closures.The KITA said that despite the decrease in overall imports, the ratio of food and medical product imports from China increased as North Korea prioritized securing necessities.