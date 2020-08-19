Police to Detain Quarantine Violators During Investigations

Photo : YONHAP News

Police in South Korea say they will detain alleged violators of the country's infectious disease prevention regulations while they are under investigation.On Thursday, the National Police Agency said it plans to exercise zero tolerance for unlawful acts that threaten public health, such as violating quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.The state agency said that arrest warrants will be sought against violators after their treatment is completed.Harsh punishments will also be brought against those who hamper epidemiological studies or violate orders banning large gatherings of people.Charges of obstruction of official duty will be applied to cases where those confirmed refuse to be put under quarantine and assault health authorities or police officers.The police have so far transferred 873 violators to the prosecution with recommendation for indictment, of which 12 repeat offenders were transferred to detention.