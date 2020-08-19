Pres. Office Heightens Quarantine as Authorities Raise Social Distancing to Level 2

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office has strengthened its quarantine protocols as authorities raised social distancing to Level Two amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.Since the start of the outbreak early this year, the Presidential Security Service(PSS) has formed a reserve team of minimum personnel to handle all presidential security in case there's a confirmed case within the top office.In a recent text message to presidential office employees, Lee Nam-gu, presidential secretary for civil service discipline, asked that everyone minimize outside contact and avoid unnecessary gatherings until August 31.The office of the senior presidential secretary for public communication on Wednesday requested that journalists avoid moving to and from the top office and government ministries, and to stay in one location while reporting.Should the government decide to further raise the distancing level, the presidential office plans to temporarily suspend entry of foreign media outlets.