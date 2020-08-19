More than 50 Linked to Gwanghwamun Rally Test Positive for COVID-19

Photo : KBS News

More than 50 people in connection to an anti-government rally in Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square last Saturday have tested positive for COVID-19.Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said on Thursday that 53 people were confirmed as of noon Wednesday, 33 of whom are linked to Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul's Seongbuk district, a hotbed of COVID-19.The vice minister raised great concern over the fact that the confirmed cases were reported from nine cities and provinces across the nation, and that around 70 percent of the patients are elderly in their 60s or older.While authorities are tracking down the rally participants through various means, including through mobile phone data, Kim urged the church members and rally participants to get tested.As of 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, three-thousand-263 people were tested in connection to Sarang Jeil Church, out of which 630 cases were confirmed for an infection rate of 19-point-three percent.