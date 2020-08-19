Gyeonggi Gov. Warns of Unprecedented 'Tsunami-Level' COVID-19 Shock

Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung warned that the nation will likely face the start of an unprecedented "tsunami-level" shock regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.At an online press conference on Thursday, Lee stressed the need to recognize that the recent spike in the Seoul metropolitan area may be the biggest crisis the country will face, and to prepare for the strongest level of quarantine.Lee urged the public to avoid unnecessary outdoor activity and contact and to properly wear masks when there is a chance of coming into contact with others.Regarding a shortage in medical capacity, Lee called on medical personnel to voluntarily offer their services and requested that privately run medical institutions allow the use of their intensive care units and other facilities.Ninety-three additional people in Gyeonggi Province tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the region's accumulated total to two-thousand-220.The recent surge in infection has raised the rate of hospital beds in use in the province's 18 hospitals to 85-point-six percent.