Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

Household Income, Spending Grew in Q2 Thanks to Relief Payouts

Write: 2020-08-20 13:42:53Update: 2020-08-20 18:46:58

Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, household income and spending both grew on-year in the second quarter. 

According to a Statistics Korea survey of household trends released on Thursday, a household’s average monthly income reached nearly five-point-three million won in the April to June period. That’s up four-point-eight percent from the same period last year.  

The on-year surge came mainly thanks to a jump in transfer income, including COVID-19 relief payouts.  

Transfer income, which refers to money from the government in the form of benefits or subsidies, amounted to 985-thousand won a month per household in the second quarter, up a whopping 80 percent from a year ago.  

Also during the second quarter, monthly spending by households of two or more members grew one-point-four percent to some three-point-nine million won, also thanks to relief payouts.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >