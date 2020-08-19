Gov’t Will Take Action if Doctors Push Forward with Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has reiterated that it will have no choice but to take action in line with laws and principle if the Korean Medical Association(KMA) pushes forward with a three-day strike next week.Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip revealed the stance during a regular briefing on Thursday as he stressed that now is the time for the government and the medical sector to unite in the face of critical times brought on by COVID-19.He said if the doctors’ association pursues the walkout amid these crucial times, the public will grow more anxious and patients will suffer.Kim’s remarks came a day after Health Minister Park Neung-hoo and KMA chief Choi Dae-zip failed to iron out differences over the government’s medical reform plan, including increasing the number of licensed doctors.The physician’s association held a strike to protest the government's move last Friday and has unveiled plans to launch a follow-up strike from next Wednesday to Friday.