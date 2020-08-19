Rival Parties Agree to Open Regular Session on Sept. 1

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have agreed to open the 21st National Assembly’s first regular session on September 1.Chief parliamentary spokesperson Han Min-soo said the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) reached the deal during a meeting chaired by National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug on Thursday.The parties also agreed on the formation of the Special Committee on Ethics and on establishing four special parliamentary committees.Senior deputy floor leaders of the two parties are set to hold discussions on setting dates for speeches by party chiefs, inquiries on government officials and the parliamentary inspection of government agencies.A National Assembly official said the parliamentary inspection is likely to start around October 5.The DP and UFP also decided to hold a plenary session some time next month to handle pending bills related to people’s livelihoods.