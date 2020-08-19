UFP Chief Reiterates Calls for Self-Reflection on Gwangju Democracy Movt.

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) on Thursday reiterated calls for his party to self-reflect regarding past actions about the 1980 Gwangju democracy movement.Speaking about his apology the previous day while visiting the May 18 National Cemetery in Gwangju, UFP interim chief Kim Chong-in said intense self-reflection would be the first step toward innovation and change.Kim added that apologizing to Gwangju residents about past denigrating remarks made by some UFP members regarding the democracy movement was just the beginning.The UFP leader vowed to continue to make efforts for his party to restore public trust and show his resolve through action.Referring to COVID-19 economic woes in manufacturing-dependent regions outside the Seoul metropolitan area, Kim suggested to the ruling Democratic Party(DP) that it and the UFP join efforts to bring happiness to people's lives.