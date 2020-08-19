COVID-19 Infections Continue to Grip the Nation

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Nearly 300 additional people tested positive for COVID-19 in South Korea amid the continued spread of clusters mostly located in the Seoul metropolitan area. As such, police say they will exercise zero tolerance against infected patients who violate quarantine measures.Park Jong-hong has the details.Report: The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday, there were 288 new cases of COVID-19, raising the accumulated total to 16-thousand-346.Since last Friday, when 103 cases were reported, the daily increase has stayed over 100 for the seventh consecutive day. A total of one-thousand-576 people in 15 cities and provinces have contracted the virus in the past week alone.Out of the 288 new cases, 276 were community infections, while the remaining 12 came from overseas.Infections linked to Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul's Seongbuk district are rapidly growing, with more than 676 confirmed as of noon Thursday.There have also been more than 50 cases in connection to an anti-government rally last Saturday, which was attended by many members of the church in question.Meanwhile, to crack down on the spread, police say they will detain alleged violators of the country's infectious disease prevention regulations while they are under investigation.The National Police Agency said Thursday that it plans to exercise zero tolerance for unlawful acts that threaten public health, such as violating quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.The state agency said that arrest warrants will be sought against violators after their treatment is completed.Harsh punishment will also be brought against those who hamper epidemiological studies or violate orders banning large gatherings of people.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.