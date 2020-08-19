Pres. Moon Asks Religious Groups to Serve as Quarantine Models

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says that as the person in charge of quarantine efforts, he is taking very seriously the latest spike in COVID-19 cases in South Korea.He made the remark on Thursday during a luncheon at the presidential office with Catholic leaders, including Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-Jung.Moon said quarantine efforts are once again facing a major crisis amid the sharp surge in COVID-19 cases in the greater Seoul area, stressing that this week is especially crucial for quarantine efforts.He urged the religious sector to serve as an example so that COVID-19 can be brought under control and quarantine efforts can be conducted smoothly.In response, the cardinal said the Catholic Church in South Korea has instructed churches across the nation to observe the government’s quarantine guidelines and to have followers strictly follow personal hygiene rules.