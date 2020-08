Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from 12 a.m. Friday, rallies involving ten or more people anywhere in Seoul will be completely banned.The Seoul city government announced the stricter measure on Thursday noting that the capital with its dense population is the most vulnerable to mass infections.It added that this is a preemptive move, on par with the government’s Level Three social distancing guidelines, to cut off the risk of more clusters forming.City authorities warned that violators will be subject to legal punishment and called for active cooperation.