Gyeonggi Governor Warns of Tsunami of Coronavirus Infections

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korean quarantine authorities said there were 288 new cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday, raising the accumulated total to 16-thousand-346 amid a continued spread of clusters mostly in the Seoul metropolitan area. With the daily increase in the triple digits for the seventh consecutive day since 103 were reported last Friday, the governor of Gyeonggi Province issued an emergency statement.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung issued an emergency statement Thursday, urging the public to prepare for a tsunami of coronavirus infections.[Sound bite: Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung (Korean/English translation)]"We must admit that the current spread in the [Seoul] metro area is yet another unusual, worst-case crisis different from what we have seen before, and we need to be mentally prepared and make actual preparations. So far, we have been globally recognized for our quarantine success, overcoming large waves of crises thanks to active cooperation by provincial citizens and quarantine authorities. However, we are facing a new phase of an unprecedented situation, coming with a tsunami-level of shock."Due to clusters at churches in the Seoul metro region, daily infection tallies have surged from 50 something in the middle of last week to 297 on Tuesday and 288 on Wednesday.Over the last seven days, a total of one-thousand 576 new cases have been confirmed. That's nearly ten percent of South Korea's accumulated total since the first confirmed patient emerged seven months ago.Now the concern is that the surge could overwhelm the country's medical system.[Sound bite: Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung (Korean/English translation)]"Under no circumstances should we allow a situation in which high-risk patients cannot receive intensive treatment at ICUs. We will seek to secure additional hospital ICU beds but at the same time, increase efficiency by transferring recuperating patients in accordance with doctors' judgment."In the center of the upsurge is Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul, which is responsible for at least 676 infections, including the controversial pastor Jun Kwang-hoon.The far-right pastor took part in large anti-government rallies in downtown Seoul along with his congregation members.At least 53 people who participated in the weekend rallies have contracted the virus, 33 of them connected to the church. Three policemen sent to manage the protest situation have tested positive.Quarantine authorities are working on identifying those who took part in the protest using GPS and mobile phone records from service carriers to stop the further spread.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.