DP Lawmakers Seek Legislation to Strongly Punish Quarantine Violators

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers have proposed bills aimed at strengthening punishments for violating quarantine rules as an explosive spike in local COVID-19 cases puts the nation on edge.Two bills proposed on Thursday by representatives Jung Chung-rae and Lee Won-wook and signed by other DP lawmakers have been dubbed the "Jun Kwang-hoon bills," after the controversial far-right pastor at the center of a recent resurgence in domestic infections.The bill submitted by Chung punishes those entering or using facilities that have been ordered closed due to infection or disaster risks.It also holds legally responsible those who refuse to provide personal information when such information is deemed essential to tracing people who are suffering or may cause others to suffer from disaster-related harm.The other bill is a revision to the epidemic prevention and management act and stipulates the emergency arrest of patients breaching quarantine rules.