NIS: Kim Jong-un Partly Delegates Power to His Sister, Other Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s top spy agency says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has delegated some of his power over the country to other senior officials, including his younger sister.The National Intelligence Service(NIS) reported the observation on Thursday to the National Assembly Intelligence Committee, assessing that it is aimed at relieving some of Kim's burden from governing state affairs, according to ranking lawmakers at the committee.The lawmakers, Kim Byung-kee of the ruling Democratic Party and Ha Tae-keung of the main opposition United Future Party, said the NIS speculated that behind the political arrangement in the North is the North Korean leader’s intention to avert responsibility in case his policies fail.NIS was quick to add, however, that Kim is still wielding “absolute power” in the regime and that it is not part of a power succession or transition scheme.The agency said most of Kim’s delegated power was given to his sister Kim Yo-jong, but some other officials were also entrusted with power, including Vice Chairman of the State Affairs Commission Pak Pong-ju and new Premier Kim Tok-hun.